Lil Wayne’s Relationship Drama Explodes On Mother’s Day; Ex Makes Shocking Abuse Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Denise Bidot accused Lil Wayne of kicking her and her daughter out on Mother’s Day and claimed the rapper physically assaulted her during their relationship.

Lil Wayne’s longtime partner, Denise Bidot, says the rapper forced her and her daughter out of their shared home on Mother’s Day while she was still healing from surgery and claims he physically assaulted her during their relationship.

Bidot, a model who recently made her debut in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, took to social media Sunday to detail what she described as a painful and humiliating breakup.

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today. And I am just recovering from surgery. I am 5 weeks out from a full mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes,” she said in a video posted online. “But this man has his assistants and people coming to help kick us out today.”

She also claimed that the Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist had ended their relationship via text message on the same day. “Like and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text,” she added.

The couple, who began dating publicly in June 2020 after Lil Wayne’s split from model La’Tecia Thomas, had kept their relationship mostly private.

Though rumors of a breakup surfaced in early 2021, speculation of a possible engagement followed after Lil Wayne tweeted about “the beginning of our forever.”

He later clarified they were not married.

Bidot, who is part of Sports Illustrated’s 2025 rookie class alongside athletes and public figures, said she was preparing to travel to New York this week for press events related to the magazine when the incident occurred.

“I leave to New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press,” she said. In the same video, she accused the rapper of more than emotional mistreatment.

“Like these men really be taking advantage. And it’s not just the emotional abuse. Like this man has actually laid a hand on me. And I took it,” she said. “You know what’s crazy is they always say like we’re so stupid for love. And I thought it was like a mistake. But like I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

Bidot did not specify dates or further details about the alleged physical abuse but asked viewers for legal advice.

“Like if y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said.

Lil Wayne has not publicly responded to the accusations.