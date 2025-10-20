Lil Yachty Concert Chaos Forces Emergency Shutdown At Sacramento State

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty’s Sacramento State homecoming performance ended early due to crowd misconduct after screaming fans rushed the field.

Lil Yachty found himself at the center of controversy Saturday night when his post-game concert at Sacramento State’s homecoming celebration ended abruptly due to unruly behavior from attendees.

The Atlanta rapper was scheduled to perform following the Hornets’ 40-35 victory over Northern Colorado at Hornet Stadium, where over 20,000 fans witnessed the high-scoring matchup.

The trouble began during the fireworks display as concert organizers set up the stage in the endzone.

Attendees rushed the field from bleachers and surrounding areas, creating chaos as they scrambled for better viewing positions. The crowd surge prompted university officials to prioritize safety over entertainment.

Sacramento State President Dr. Luke Wood addressed the incident on Instagram, stating “The postgame concert concluded earlier than planned due to behavior from some community members (not our students) that did not meet our standards of decorum.”

Wood emphasized that the rapper wanted to continue performing, but the university made the decision to end the show early.

According to California State University, Sacramento’s, CapRadio, the concert was part of Sacramento State’s new initiative to enhance student experiences by combining athletics with live music performances.

Assistant Director for President Projects and Strategic Partnerships Shawki Moore explained the program emerged from a student survey called “Operation Lit” that identified R&B and Hip-Hop concerts as a top priority for campus events.

The incident hasn’t derailed the university’s concert plans. Rappers Quavo and Blxst are scheduled to perform at the next two home games against Montana and Idaho.

Wood confirmed that a revised security plan is being developed for Friday’s game against Montana.

Lil Yachty, whose 2023 album Let’s Start Here debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200, has built a reputation for genre-bending music and energetic live performances. The 28-year-old artist has released five studio albums and collaborated with major artists throughout his career.