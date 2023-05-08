Lil Yachty Shares Bromance Photos With Tyler, The Creator

Instagram users got a peek into the friendship between Lil Yachty and Tyler, The Creator. On Sunday, Yachty shared photographs and videos featuring the Call Me If You Get Lost album creator.
“T @ My House 🫂,” read the caption for Lil Yachty’s Instagram post. Yachty and Tyler appeared together in the Quality Control/Motown recording artist’s first picture in the Instagram carousel.
Additionally, Lil Yachty uploaded a clip of Tyler, The Creator playing with a Yachty action figure. Tyler can be seen pulling down the toy’s pants and showing off its plastic buttocks.
“Damn, you got ass, n####. Boat gotta little booty on him, a little U-Haul truck,” joked Tyler, The Creator in the Instagram video as Lil Yachty laughs off-camera.
Yachty also publicized a selfie of himself and Tyler posing in front of a body of water. Both men stuck out their tongues as they took the picture. Plus, Tyler put up his middle finger.
Lil Yachty & Tyler, The Creator Collaborated On Music
Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost arrived in June 2021. After debuting atop the weekly Billboard 200 with 169,000 first-week units, Call Me If You Get Lost returned to No. 1 in April 2022.
Lil Yachty dropped the Psychedelic Rock album Let’s Start Here in January. The 14-track studio LP debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 36,000 first-week units.
“I would love to do a project with Tyler [The Creator],” stated Yachty in a recent interview. “He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it.”
Lil Yachty also added, “He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has.” The two rhymers, along with Tierra Whack and A$AP Rocky, collaborated for “T.D” off 2020’s Lil Boat 3.