Lil Yachty Shares Bromance Photos With Tyler, The Creator

Lil Boat says he would love to do a project with the Odd Future frontman.

Instagram users got a peek into the friendship between Lil Yachty and Tyler, The Creator. On Sunday, Yachty shared photographs and videos featuring the Call Me If You Get Lost album creator.

“T @ My House 🫂,” read the caption for Lil Yachty’s Instagram post. Yachty and Tyler appeared together in the Quality Control/Motown recording artist’s first picture in the Instagram carousel.

Additionally, Lil Yachty uploaded a clip of Tyler, The Creator playing with a Yachty action figure. Tyler can be seen pulling down the toy’s pants and showing off its plastic buttocks.

“Damn, you got ass, n####. Boat gotta little booty on him, a little U-Haul truck,” joked Tyler, The Creator in the Instagram video as Lil Yachty laughs off-camera.

Yachty also publicized a selfie of himself and Tyler posing in front of a body of water. Both men stuck out their tongues as they took the picture. Plus, Tyler put up his middle finger.

Lil Yachty & Tyler, The Creator Collaborated On Music

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost arrived in June 2021. After debuting atop the weekly Billboard 200 with 169,000 first-week units, Call Me If You Get Lost returned to No. 1 in April 2022.

Lil Yachty dropped the Psychedelic Rock album Let’s Start Here in January. The 14-track studio LP debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 36,000 first-week units.

“I would love to do a project with Tyler [The Creator],” stated Yachty in a recent interview. “He’s the reason I made this album. He’s the one who told me to do it, just go for it.”

Lil Yachty also added, “He’s so confident and I have so much respect for him because he takes me seriously, and he always has.” The two rhymers, along with Tierra Whack and A$AP Rocky, collaborated for “T.D” off 2020’s Lil Boat 3.