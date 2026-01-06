Lil Zay Osama Baptized, Declares Drill Music Done – “Real Music Only”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Zay Osama marked 2026 with a viral baptism video and a powerful message about leaving drill music behind.

Lil Zay Osama entered 2026 with a viral baptism clip and a personal reset, embracing faith and pledging to leave behind street life and drill music.

Footage of the Chicago rapper standing in a small outdoor tub while being immersed by a minister began circulating on social media just after New Year’s Day. The video, which shows a solemn prayer before he is briefly submerged in water, led many to believe the baptism was intended to ring in the new year.

But according to Osama, born Isaiah Dukes, the actual baptism took place months earlier.

“I got baptized in April 2025,” he clarified in a social media post, calling it one of the most meaningful moments of his year.

Still, the resurfaced clip struck a chord online. Some viewed the baptism as a sign of spiritual growth and a move away from his past legal and street-related troubles. Others questioned whether his music would reflect his new direction.

Lil Zay Osama didn’t leave that to speculation. In a lengthy New Year’s message, he outlined his 2026 goals with candor.

“I really appreciate every year of my life from the wrongs to the rights fr, that s### shaped me to be who I am today every L was a lesson and learning experience for me,” he wrote. “2026 I’m Not dissing no OPPs, not making no drill music hit songs real music only. Focusing on Building a closer bond with my kids focus on straight money no street s###.”

He added, “I’m coming for you how u coming for me im not doing nun extra for nobody that ain’t doing it for me done being nice cool and friendly with u n##### and b###### it’s over with putting priorities first at all times buying all properties, building businesses and investing all 2026, and in that gym working out, getting closer to god nun else!”

Lil Zay Osama highlights his goals for the new year and speaks on wanting to improve himself 🎉🌟 pic.twitter.com/R4P9CPVRTe — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) January 3, 2026

The shift in tone follows a generous act that capped off his 2025.

Lil Zay Osama partnered with Ceasefire to support Corshawnda Hatter and her children, a Chicago family who had been violently attacked outside a school.

At Ceasefire’s Calumet Park headquarters, he surprised them with “tons of presents,” including an Xbox, dolls, clothing and a $650 check to help with holiday expenses.

Hatter said the gesture made Christmas “real brighter” and gave her a sense of community support after the traumatic incident left her with permanent injuries and her son hospitalized.