Lin-Manuel Miranda Disses Trump & Pulls “Hamilton” Controversial Kennedy Center Takeover

Lin-Manuel Miranda axed the anticipated Kennedy Center run of his smash-hit musical Hamilton after Donald Trump secured control of the famed Washington D.C. performing arts venue.

Just weeks ago, the Kennedy Center was buzzing with excitement and anticipation, ready to welcome the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton for an extended engagement slated from March 3 to April 26, 2026.

The historic venue is mired in controversy and cancellations after former President Donald Trump assumed the role of chairman and swiftly removed several board members previously appointed by President Joe Biden.

The center’s longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter, was among the recent dismissals. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the iconic genius behind Hamilton, announced he would no longer stage his blockbuster show at the center as long as Trump presides over its operations.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, Miranda minced no words in explaining his decision.

“This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it. The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it,” Miranda told the publication.

Jeffrey Seller, the show’s lead producer, echoed Miranda’s frustration, calling out the Kennedy Center for becoming overly politicized under Trump’s leadership.

“It became untenable for us to participate in an organization that had become so deeply politicized,” Seller said. “The Kennedy Center is for all of us, and it pains me deeply that they took it over and changed that. They said it’s not for all of us. It’s just for Donald Trump and his crowd. So we made a decision we can’t do it.”

The Hamilton team is already exploring alternative venues in the Washington metro area to ensure local theatergoers still have a chance to experience the celebrated musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seller confirmed that the show’s national tour remains on track through 2026 despite the upheaval at the Kennedy Center.

The abrupt departure of Hamilton is the latest in a growing string of high-profile exits at the Kennedy Center since Trump’s controversial takeover.

Actress Issa Rae recently canceled her scheduled appearance at the facility, citing Trump’s new role.

Additionally, acclaimed TV creator Shonda Rhimes stepped down from her position as the center’s board treasurer, signaling clear dissatisfaction with the institution’s new direction.