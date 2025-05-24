Lizzo Breaks Down In Tears, Feels She Is Going Insane

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lizzo shared a vulnerable Instagram post about her mental health struggles and reassured others they’re not alone while previewing her upcoming album Love in Real Life.

Lizzo addressed her emotional exhaustion and offered support to others dealing with mental health challenges in a raw Instagram post while hinting at her upcoming album Love in Real Life.

Wearing a T-shirt that read “God’s sexiest soldier,” along with dark sunglasses and a cap from her Yitty brand, the About Damn Time artist didn’t hold back about her recent emotional state.

“My crashouts about the world are valid. And so are yours,” she wrote. “Today I was bawling in bed… I cancelled my workout… I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can’t take it. This s### ain’t easy for anybody.”

Lizzo continued by extending empathy to others who may be feeling overwhelmed.

“I have grace for everyone who feels like they’re going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU. But I’m still here, and so are you.”

The post quickly drew messages of gratitude from her followers, many of whom praised her openness. One user commented, “Your response to anything in life that affects you is valid. Take the time you need to process and to feel. Blessings of love and light, clarity and peace to you.”

Another added, “Your honesty helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you.”

Later that day, Lizzo shared a short clip of herself playing the flute in a backyard, captioned simply, “Have a good day.”

Last month, she revealed she had been overwhelmed with anxiety ahead of her 37th birthday celebration but said she felt relief after “crying like a baby” in the company of close friends and family.

Lizzo’s next album, Love in Real Life, is expected to be released later this year.