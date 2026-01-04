Lizzo Roasts Fat Jokes In Stunning Bikini Bod Transformation Picture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo just dropped the ultimate response to body shamers with her latest Instagram post that has everyone talking about her incredible transformation.

The Grammy winner posted stunning white bikini photos on January 3, 2026, showing off her reported 60-pound weight loss, which can only be described as a perfect clapback to haters.

This latest post comes just weeks after Lizzo responded to trolls in December 2025, when a viral fat joke about her began circulating on social media.

“Today I saw a fat joke about me— in 2025—and it was viral,” she wrote in her December Instagram post that got everyone’s attention. The Truth Hurts singer made it clear she wasn’t going to let anyone shame her for her body choices, no matter what size she was.

“Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body,” she continued in that fiery December response.

Now she’s backing up those words with action, posting photos that show off her dramatic transformation in a tiny white bikini from her own shapewear brand Yitty. The photos were taken inside her Beverly Hills mansion and show Lizzo looking confident and makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine through completely.

She also included a second photo wearing a vibrant blue Pucci romper, captioning the whole post with “YITTY & a Pucci fit… nastyyyyy” followed by a tongue-out emoji.

This transformation didn’t happen overnight, though, and Lizzo has been open about her journey, including the dark moments that led to her weight loss. She revealed that her weight loss began in the fall of 2023 during a period of severe depression following multiple lawsuits from former team members.

“I was severely depressed and had been the subject of vicious scandal, and it felt like the whole world turned its back on me,” she shared.

The singer admitted to becoming “deeply suicidal” and cutting off loved ones during this difficult time, but eventually decided to turn her “extreme inaction to action.”

Her health journey included Pilates sessions that sometimes left her crying, working exclusively with Black women instructors, and learning about the exercise’s diverse founding history. Lizzo has been transparent about trying various methods, including Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, to help with her transformation goals.

“I’ve tried everything,” she admitted on the Just Trish podcast, explaining that “Ozempic works because you eat less food.”

She abandoned her previous junk food lifestyle, where she was consuming between 3,000 and 5,000 calories daily, for a more structured approach.

“When I actually started eating whole foods and eating like beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full,” she explained about her dietary changes.

The singer recently announced she had reached her goal weight, posting in January that she hadn’t seen that number since 2014. This latest bikini post serves as the perfect victory lap, showing that she’s not just winning in court but also winning at life.

Her message remains consistent: your body is for you, not for anyone else’s approval or criticism, and she’s living proof of that philosophy.