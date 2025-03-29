Lizzo Shares Emotional Reaction To Portraying Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo lands her first starring role as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Rosetta, a biopic honoring the Godmother of Rock and Roll.

Lizzo landed her first starring movie role portraying legendary rock ‘n’ roll icon Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the upcoming biopic Rosetta.

The “About Damn Time” performer announced the casting news on Instagram Monday.

“Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah.” She also shared a side-by-side snapshot of herself and Tharpe strumming guitars, captioning the image on her Instagram Stories, “Its finally out yall. I’m so excited & honored (sic).”

Known as the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” Sister Rosetta Tharpe was among the earliest gospel artists to cross over and captivate rock ‘n’ roll and R&B listeners.

According to Deadline, the film will explore a crucial chapter in Tharpe’s life as she revolutionized music with her distinctive guitar style, confronted societal prejudices and kept her romantic relationship with another woman hidden.

She also famously turned a wedding ceremony into a historic musical milestone—the world’s first stadium concert.

Lizzo isn’t entirely new to the acting scene.

She previously appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu and made a brief cameo as The Duchess in a 2023 episode of Disney’s The Mandalorian.

However, Rosetta marks her debut as a leading lady on the big screen, a significant career leap for the Grammy-winning artist.

The film remains in the early stages of production, with Lizzo joining actor Forest Whitaker as a producer. Screenwriters Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry are on board to craft the script, though no director has yet been named.

Tharpe, who passed away in 1973, was inducted posthumously into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, and she was recognized for her pioneering influence on artists ranging from Elvis Presley to Chuck Berry.

Her groundbreaking fusion of gospel fervor and electric guitar riffs laid the foundation for rock music’s emergence.

Rosetta currently has no announced release date.