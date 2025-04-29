Lizzo Breaks Down In Tears During Birthday Celebration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo got emotional during her 37th birthday dinner as she reflected on family, anxiety and gratitude ahead of her upcoming album release.

Lizzo broke down in tears at her 37th birthday dinner in Los Angeles after an emotional wave hit her mid-celebration, surrounded by loved ones.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a carousel of photos and a video clip on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the intimate gathering hosted by her inner circle the night before.

Dressed in a leopard-print gown with matching gloves, Lizzo—born Melissa Jefferson—smiled for the camera and sliced into a birthday cake, but behind the scenes, emotions ran high.

“I’m a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong,” she wrote in the caption. “I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions… last night at dinner, while freaking out about not spending time with everyone equally and worrying if people were having a good time, I looked and saw my mommy brother & sister sitting in front of me, eating and smiling… I looked to my right and my best friend Lexo was making a joke about eating avocados and I lost it. I cried like a baby!”

The singer admitted the tears came suddenly and without warning, but the release left her feeling lighter and more grounded.

“I was SO HAPPY because regardless of yesterday and regardless of what was gonna happen next, in that very moment I had everything I needed. In that moment everything was ok,” she continued. “In this present moment I am sooo grateful for all of the birthday wishes and thoughts and prayers and love. I am so full so happy and so deeply blessed by you all.”

Lizzo is preparing to release her next album, Love in Real Life, later this year.