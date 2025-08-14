LL COOL J Locks In Solo Hosting Gig & VMA Nomination For 2025 Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J will headline the 2025 MTV VMAs as solo host while also competing for Best Hip-Hop thanks to his Eminem-assisted track “Murdergram Deaux.”

LL Cool J will take center stage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, marking his first time as the sole host of the iconic event, set for September 7 at New York’s UBS Arena.

The Hip-Hop legend isn’t just steering the show—he’s also in the running for Best Hip-Hop thanks to “Murdergram Deaux,” his collaboration with Eminem from his 2024 album The FORCE.

His double-duty role places him at the heart of one of music’s biggest nights.

This year’s solo gig follows his 2022 co-hosting turn with Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. He steps into a role previously held by Megan Thee Stallion in 2024 and by Minaj in 2023.

LL’s relationship with the VMAs spans decades. He won Best Rap Video in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out” and became the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

He’s also delivered performances at the last two VMA ceremonies.

Beyond the VMAs, LL has racked up a long list of hosting credits. He led the Grammys for five consecutive years from 2012 to 2016 and has helmed the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

This year’s VMA nominations are led by Lady Gaga with 12, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10. Sabrina Carpenter and Rosé each earned eight nods, while Ariana Grande and The Weeknd picked up seven apiece.

The 2025 recipient of the Video Vanguard Award has not yet been revealed.