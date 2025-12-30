LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Says Boosie Took Over Women’s Basketball Team Locker Room

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie energized LSU’s women’s basketball team after a blowout win, celebrating his lifelong bond with Flau’jae Johnson and inspiring players in the locker room.

Boosie brought his legendary energy to LSU’s women’s basketball team Sunday, inspiring players through his special relationship with star guard Flau’jae Johnson. The Baton Rouge rapper has served as a father figure to Johnson since her birth, stepping up after her father Camoflauge was killed in 2003.

The 109-41 victory over Alabama State became a celebration of family bonds when Boosie sat courtside wearing purple to support his “niece.” Coach Kim Mulkey invited him into the locker room where he “took over” and led players in singing his hit “Set It Off.”

Sunday’s game showed that support in action. When Boosie appeared on the Jumbotron, he threw up a four, Johnson’s jersey number. After meeting Coach Mulkey, he told her, “I’m gonna be back, I gotta keep watching my niece.”

Mulkey described how players rushed to get their phones when Boosie entered the locker room. “They were sprinting to get their phones that we take up, and they all had their phones, and then he jumped up on the big couch-looking thing,” she said. “They started singing one of his songs.”

The song was “Set It Off,” which has become an unofficial anthem for LSU sporting events. Mulkey watched as Boosie energized the team with his presence.

“He took over the locker room, so yeah, that’s a memory,” Mulkey said. “That’s a memory for all of them.”

Boosie’s connection to Flau’jae Johnson runs deep. Her father, Jason “Camoflauge” Johnson, was a rising rapper from Savannah who was shot and killed on May 19, 2003, outside Pure Pain Records while walking with his toddler son. Flau’jae was born shortly after her father’s death, and Boosie stepped in as a protective uncle figure.

“Boosie was the one that came and looked after me,” Johnson has said about the rapper’s role in her life. “He knew Lil Boosie, Birdman, Jeezy. All of those rappers really looked out for me.”

The relationship has remained strong throughout Johnson’s rise to basketball stardom. Boosie regularly attends her games and refers to her as his niece, while she calls him uncle. Their bond represents how Hip-Hop community members support each other through tragedy and triumph.

Boosie’s influence on Johnson extends beyond basketball. She has spoken about how he taught her resilience after losing her father. Camoflauge was just 21 when he was gunned down in Savannah, leaving behind his infant daughter and a promising music career that included a Universal Records deal.

Johnson has channeled her father’s musical legacy into her own rap career while excelling on the basketball court. She helped LSU win its first national championship in women’s basketball and has a distribution deal with Roc Nation.