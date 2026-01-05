MAGA Rocker Ted Nugent Calls Eminem “Total Idiot” Who Supports Jihadists

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rock guitarist Ted Nugent called Eminem a “total idiot” over his political views while acknowledging the rapper’s musical talent.

Rock guitarist Ted Nugent launched another verbal attack on Hip-Hop, this time targeting Eminem in a recent video where he called the Detroit rapper a “total idiot” over his political beliefs.

The 76-year-old rocker made the comments during his “Let’s Talk Music” video, where he regularly shares his conservative political opinions with fans.

Nugent specifically criticized Eminem and Jack White after their Thanksgiving halftime performance for the Detroit Lions, claiming both artists oppose secure borders and support transgender athletes in women’s sports.

“Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots,” Nugent said in the video. “They don’t want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women’s sports.”

Ted Nugent continued his rant by connecting the artists’ opposition to Donald Trump with various political positions, making inflammatory claims about their stance on immigration and national security.

“When you hate Donald Trump, you want men in women’s sports to destroy women’s rights,” Nugent claimed. “That’s what these guys stand for. They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels, they announce they want to kill Americans and Jack White and Eminem say ‘bring those guys in.’ But their music is soulful.”

Despite his harsh political criticism, Nugent acknowledged both artists’ musical abilities, saying “their music is soulful” while maintaining his disagreement with their political views.

This latest outburst fits a pattern for Nugent, who has repeatedly targeted Hip-Hop artists and the genre itself with controversial statements over the years. In previous interviews and social media posts, the Michigan-born rocker has called rap music “racist” and questioned whether it should be banned, showing a consistent hostility toward the culture.

Nugent first gained fame in the 1960s as lead guitarist for the Amboy Dukes, a psychedelic rock band that scored hits with songs like “Journey to the Center of the Mind.”

He later launched a successful solo career in the 1970s with albums like Cat Scratch Fever and Free-for-All, establishing himself as a hard rock icon known for his wild stage performances and advocacy for hunting.

The guitarist also played in the supergroup Damn Yankees, which achieved commercial success in the early 1990s. However, Nugent’s musical legacy has become increasingly overshadowed by his political activism and controversial statements, particularly since becoming a vocal Trump supporter in 2016.

The rocker has consistently praised Trump as “the best President I’ve ever seen” and recently endorsed the administration’s deportation policies, calling immigration enforcement efforts “war” in media interviews.

Nugent’s political commentary has cost him concert bookings over the years and he was even officially branded a racist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.



