Maino Escalates Beef By Targeting Media Personalities On New Diss

Maino’s new diss track “The Algorithm” takes aim at Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, and Hassan Campbell.

Maino just turned up the heat on multiple personalities with his new diss track “The Algorithm.”

The Brooklyn rapper’s latest move targets Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Hassan Campbell, and others in a seven-minute freestyle that’s set to drop Monday on YouTube.

This isn’t just another diss record. It’s Maino taking shots at the entire media ecosystem that’s been commenting on his beef with 50 Cent. The track comes after weeks of escalating tension.

50 Cent released an AI video dissing Jim Jones’ crew, including Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East, with the phrase “I’m in the algorithm.”

Maino fired back with “Bleed Like Us” on March 11, a diss that had bars for Fif.

But now he’s expanding his scope. He’s not just addressing 50 anymore. He’s calling out the media personalities who’ve been running commentary on the whole situation.

DJ Akademiks gets particular attention. Maino’s been vocal about Akademiks’ coverage and commentary, comparing him to a jar of relish in previous interviews.

Hassan Campbell, Wack 100, and Joe Budden all catch heat on the track as well. The freestyle shows Maino’s frustration with how the narrative’s been controlled and shaped by these personalities.

He’s essentially saying they’re all part of the same machine.

The broader 50 Cent and Jim Jones crew tensions have been building for months, and this track represents a new phase.

Maino’s strategy here is smart. Instead of just responding to 50, he’s reframing the entire conversation. He’s saying the real issue is how media personalities amplify and profit from beefs.