A grand jury has formally indicted the man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father for two felonies for running the rapper’s father over and fleeing the scene!

As the family mourns, they are also seeking justice.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Charles Polevich, a white man from Mineola, was arraigned on December 17th.

He was indicted for the death of Robert Maraj by a grand jury last month on November 16th.

Polevich stood before Judge Howard Sturim on a Felony D charge that contends he left the scene of an accident without reporting it and a Felony E charge for tampering with evidence.

According to the indictment, the 71-year-old hit Nicki’s dad at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola in February of 2021.

It is reported that Maraj was walking on the side of Roslyn Road when the accident took place. After the man hit Maraj with his 1992 White Volvo, he got out of the car, looked at him, got back in the car, and drove away.

“After seeing Robert Maraj severely injured on the ground, this defendant allegedly committed a most heinous act – he simply walked away,” Acting D.A. Joyce A. Smith explained. “Rather than aid the man he struck, the defendant allegedly drove home and hid his vehicle, while Maraj died from his injuries. NCDA will continue to hold drivers accountable when they strike innocent pedestrians and flee the scene, preventing the investigation into the condition of the driver at the time of the crash.”

Polevich is set to stand before the court on January 21st, 2022. If convicted on the highest charge, he faces up to 7 years in prison.

Polevich is also being sued for $150 million by Nicki’s mom Carol Maraj, who is represented by the high-powered lawyer, Ben Crump.

“Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!” Ben Crump said.