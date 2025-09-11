Mariah The Scientist Exposes Kodak Black For Hitting On Her In Leaked Young Thug Audio

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah The Scientist told Young Thug that Kodak Black tried shooting his shot with her while he was behind bars.

Mariah The Scientist spilled the tea on a jailhouse call with Young Thug, revealing that Kodak Black slid into her DMs while her man was behind bars.

In audio that leaked Wednesday night (September 10), Mariah told Young Thug about a message she received from another rapper who initially offered support for Thug but quickly pivoted to something else entirely.

“Who you think had the audacity to message me some s### like that?” she asked Thug on the call.

According to Mariah, the man started off by saying he hoped Thug would be released soon. But then he switched gears.

“But in the meantime, shawty, I’ve been f##### up about you and I just can’t put that to rest,” the man wrote. “You know it’s queen treatment only.”

Mariah said she shut it down immediately. “I got a man and I ain’t going against what I got,” she told the sender before teasing Thug to guess who it was. When Thug replied, “I don’t like guessing,” she dropped the name: Kodak Black.

Mariah questioned the logic behind the message, calling out the contradiction of someone wishing her boyfriend freedom while simultaneously trying to shoot their shot.

“What type of s### is that?” she asked, agreeing with Thug that Kodak is “crazy,” and adding that he’s been that way since they first met.

The call ended with Mariah telling Thug he was “blessed” to have a “loyal” woman.

“Mariah The Scientist REVEALS Kodak Black Tried To STEAL Her From Young Thug!” pic.twitter.com/Q7kSCM2hoA — UNITE SPAMILITIA SWIZZY 🦠🦂♏️ (@JayyjaeOnHots23) September 11, 2025

Young Thug Apologizes to Mariah The Scientist After Cheating Conession

The audio adds another layer to the couple’s ongoing saga, which has played out publicly since Thug’s release.

Earlier this month, a different leaked call revealed Thug admitted to cheating on Mariah just one day before his arrest. In that call, he confessed to having a woman at his condo. He later apologized to Mariah both privately and on social media.

“My baby, I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put you through. You deserved better from me,” Thug wrote online.

Shortly after, Thug posted “Chapter ended,” fueling speculation that the couple had split.