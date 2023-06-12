Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Fight After Stoppage 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Gotti III continued throwing wild haymakers at Floyd Mayweather after the referee stopped the fight in the sixth round.

The exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III descended into a mass brawl Sunday night, with chaos in the ring and backstage.

The night started off well, with a joint performance from on-again-off-again couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock to warm up the crowd before the boxing. Reality TV personality Joseline Hernandez also took to the stage, delivering a raunchy performance.

Floyd Mayweather came out for the main event at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with his grandson in his arms. The little boy, shown in public for the first time, is the son of the boxing champ’s daughter Yaya and NBA YoungBoy.

Once the fight began, Mayweather was in attack mode, peppering Gotti with punches for the first five rounds. Referee Kenny Bayless eventually halted the match in the sixth round after he had enough of all the trash-talking.

However, Gotti ignored the stoppage decision and began swinging at Mayweather after the bell. At that point, chaos erupted as both entourages rushed the stage, sparking a mass brawl.

Floyd remained unbothered by the melee, and climbed atop the ring ropes as he smiled at the crowd.

Meanwhile, backstage Joseline Hernandez got into it with another woman. One clip shows her kicking at a woman on the floor and even hitting the security guard in an attempt to fight the woman. Another shows the women brawling wildly as others get involved, throwing punches.