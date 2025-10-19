Master P, Shaq Rally New Orleans Community For Emotional Hurricane Katrina Recovery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P teams with Shaquille O’Neal for charity basketball scrimmage to fund new UNO Jumbotron replacement after Hurricane Katrina damage.

Master P rallied the New Orleans community Saturday for a charity basketball scrimmage at the University of New Orleans, aiming to raise funds for a new Jumbotron to replace equipment lost during Hurricane Katrina.

The Hip-Hop mogul, who has served as UNO’s President of Basketball Operations since February 2025, partnered with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to organize the exhibition game.

The matchup featured UNO’s basketball team against Sacramento State University, which includes Shaq’s son on the roster.

Master P has transformed his role from music industry titan to collegiate basketball executive.

The New Orleans native played collegiately at both the University of Houston and Merritt College in Oakland, California, where he earned a business degree before launching his entertainment empire.

“This is gonna be our first game. Our first test. We are just going to keep getting better and better from here. When we put that New Orleans on our jersey. We are representing the city of New Orleans. We can compete with anyone, but we still need more help. I am encouraging businesses to come out. Step up and come out with us,” Master P told WDSU.

The charity scrimmage represents Master P’s broader vision to revitalize UNO’s basketball program.

Since accepting his position as President of Basketball Operations, he has worked to recruit talent and build partnerships with high-profile figures in sports and entertainment.

The university’s Jumbotron was among the casualties of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, leaving the athletic program without this essential piece of equipment for nearly two decades.

Master P’s fundraising efforts aim to modernize the facility and enhance the game-day experience for fans and players.

UNO’s official regular season begins in November, marking the No Limit mogul’s first full season in his executive role.

The Privateers compete in Division I basketball and represent a significant opportunity for Miller to apply his business acumen to collegiate athletics.