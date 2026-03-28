Master P Steps Down From University Of New Orleans Basketball Operations Role

Master P walked away from his unpaid volunteer role at the University of New Orleans basketball after transforming the program.

Master P walked away from his year-long volunteer gig at the University of New Orleans basketball after transforming the struggling program into a legitimate contender.

The No Limit Records founder and New Orleans native stepped down from his unpaid role as president of basketball operations and assistant coach, marking the end of an ambitious experiment that started in February 2025 when the Privateers were sitting at a dismal 4-27 record.

UNO President Kathy Johnson confirmed the departure on March 26, saying the university periodically evaluates external relationships to ensure they align with institutional priorities.

What she didn’t say was that, according to NOLA.com, Master P had fulfilled his one-year commitment and was ready to move on.

The rapper’s Instagram statement made it clear he’d accomplished what he set out to do, investing his time, resources, and basketball knowledge into building something real.

The numbers tell the story.

UNO finished this season 15-18 overall, jumping to fifth place in the Southland Conference after being dead last the year before.

That’s not just improvement, that’s a complete turnaround. Master P brought his millions of social media followers into the fold, promoting the team relentlessly and creating buzz that a small Division I program rarely gets.

He handled marketing, fundraising, recruitment, and NIL payments while working directly with head coach Stacy Hollowell to develop strategies that actually worked.

Behind the scenes, Master P wasn’t just talking.

He secured a $1.3 million Jumbotron for Lakefront Arena with donor John Georges, renovated the practice gym and locker room with fresh paint and custom design, and even bought players alarm clocks to keep them accountable.

His son, Hercy, transferred to UNO from Southern Utah, showing he was all in on the program’s future.

The 1990s rap mogul who founded No Limit Records, played for the University of Houston, and made NBA training camp rosters with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, brought legitimacy and resources that UNO desperately needed.

In his statement, Master P emphasized that his mission was never about personal recognition or accolades.

He wrote that he wasn’t looking for a thank-you or awards, just the chance to give back to New Orleans and to create future leaders.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have been blessed with the opportunity to play a small role in these students’ lives. As I reflect on everything that was given—time, effort, resources, and heart—I can honestly say I am not looking for a thank you, awards or any recognition,” Master P said. “It’s always been about the City of New Orleans, giving back to our community, creating future leaders and making a real difference, not just with words and good intentions but with ACTION.”

The partnership proved that celebrity involvement in college athletics can actually move the needle when it’s backed by genuine commitment and resources.

Master P didn’t just show up for photo ops or social media moments. He invested real money, real time, and real expertise into a program that needed all three.