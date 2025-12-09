Matt Barnes Rages Over $61K AI Model Scam Lie Threatening His Family

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Matt Barnes shut down rumors of a $61K AI scam, calling out false stories that are interfering with his attempts to repair his relationship.

Matt Barnes slammed viral claims that he lost $61,000 to an AI-generated model scam, calling the story a lie that’s interfering with his efforts to mend his relationship with his ex-fiancée.

The retired NBA forward addressed the situation in a blunt Instagram video, pushing back on the internet rumors that exploded over the weekend.

“I’ve sat back and watched the internet lie about me the whole year,” Barnes said. “The whole year, lies from me being gay, to me talking abortion to me telling some girl not to do a reality show.”

Barnes didn’t hold back when calling out the blogs and social media users fueling the story, referring to them as “bottom of the barrel ass motherf***ers.”

He said the nonstop gossip has made it harder for him to focus on repairing his personal life.

The 45-year-old has been working to reconcile with Anansa Sims, who ended their engagement in April after accusing him of cheating with eight different women. Barnes admitted to the infidelity and has since been trying to make amends.

The AI scam rumor claimed that Barnes was duped by a fake online model and lost tens of thousands of dollars. The story gained more traction when Gilbert Arenas mentioned it on his podcast without confirming the details with Barnes.

“I told him, ‘After all we’ve been through, bro, like tap in with me to see if it’s real.’ He apologized,” Barnes said.

The former Golden State Warriors player said the entire story was made up and expressed disbelief that people actually believed it.

“I get back from Dubai, I see all of a sudden I’m suing an A.I. model, or I got played by an A.I. model,” he said. “You guys believe I got played by an AI model, and I’m suing ’em? Where the f*** did you guys get this from?”

Barnes ended his video with a warning to his followers: “Y’all can’t believe everything you motherf***in’ hear!!”