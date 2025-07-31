Meek Mill Calls Out Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Exit After Lawsuit Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill called out Shannon Sharpe’s firing with a blunt post on social media after the former NFL star settled a $50 million lawsuit.

Meek Mill weighed in on Shannon Sharpe losing his ESPN role this week, just days after settling a high-profile rape lawsuit.

The Philly rapper hopped online with his blunt reaction late Wednesday night (July 30). He wrote, “Yall too old to be getting fired fr.”

The comment came hours after news broke that Sharpe would not return to ESPN, following the resolution of a $50 million civil lawsuit filed in April by a woman identified as “Jane Doe.”

Sharpe addressed his departure on his “Nightcap” podcast Wednesday (July 30). He revealed he had asked ESPN to delay the announcement until after his brother Sterling Sharpe’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

“The only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” Sharpe explained. “I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

Sharpe added, “They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that. I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I am overshadowing my brother.”

Shannon Sharpe starts off his NightCap podcast tonight addressing being fired by ESPN🚨



"I will not be returning to ESPN, I found out this information a little earlier in the week… I just wish this thing couldve waited until Monday"



Shannon did not want the news to overshadow… https://t.co/kBX4vmgXS4 pic.twitter.com/JEfWp7XAOh — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) July 31, 2025

The suit, lodged in Nevada, accused Sharpe of sexual assault, battery and inflicting emotional distress during alleged incidents in late 2024 and early 2025.

Sharpe denied the allegations through his legal team, calling the relationship “entirely consensual” and describing the lawsuit as a “shakedown.”

The case was settled in July, though the terms were not made public. No criminal charges have been filed.

ESPN has not issued a formal statement on the decision or its timing, though multiple outlets confirmed the separation followed the settlement.

Meek Mill Faced Backlash Over Photos

Back in April, Meek Mill caught heat online for posting a photo with two White female fans shortly after the lawsuit against Sharpe became public. Critics accused him of being tone-deaf. Meek dismissed the backlash, writing, “It’s a regular pic with fans. Internet melting the minds of the black community wthelly.”

Sharpe had taken a break from ESPN after Doe filed the lawsuit. However he had initially planned to return for the 2025 NFL season.