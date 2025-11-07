Meek Mill Planning Star-Studded Show In Philadelphia

Meek Mill is returning to his hometown spotlight for a major celebration of music and legacy, headlining a one-night-only show at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, December 5, 2025, with some surprise guests in tow.
The Grammy-nominated rapper and criminal justice reform advocate will take the stage for a special performance backed by Live Nation, marking his first hometown concert since his sold-out 2022 gig commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his breakout album Dreams and Nightmares.
That show, also held at the same venue under its former name Wells Fargo Center, was a milestone moment in his career. The Philadelphia native, born Robert Williams, has built a career that stretches far beyond music.
From underground mixtape notoriety to chart-topping records like “Ima Boss,” “Going Bad” and the iconic “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro),” Meek Mill has become a fixture in Hip-Hop culture.
Outside the booth, he’s made waves as co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit he co-founded in 2019 alongside JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and others. The group works to overhaul the U.S. probation and parole system and push for fairer criminal justice policies.
Mill also holds a stake in sportswear retailer Lids and oversees his own label, Dream Chasers, which he launched in 2012.
Tickets for the December 5 event go on sale to the general public Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. ET via LiveNation.com.