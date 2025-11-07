Meek Mill Planning Star-Studded Show In Philadelphia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill will headline a one-night-only concert in Philadelphia on December 5 with special guests to celebrate his career.

Meek Mill is returning to his hometown spotlight for a major celebration of music and legacy, headlining a one-night-only show at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, December 5, 2025, with some surprise guests in tow.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and criminal justice reform advocate will take the stage for a special performance backed by Live Nation, marking his first hometown concert since his sold-out 2022 gig commemorating the 10-year anniversary of his breakout album Dreams and Nightmares.

That show, also held at the same venue under its former name Wells Fargo Center, was a milestone moment in his career. The Philadelphia native, born Robert Williams, has built a career that stretches far beyond music.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQrdRNjDcAX/

From underground mixtape notoriety to chart-topping records like “Ima Boss,” “Going Bad” and the iconic “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro),” Meek Mill has become a fixture in Hip-Hop culture.

Outside the booth, he’s made waves as co-chair of the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit he co-founded in 2019 alongside JAY-Z, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft and others. The group works to overhaul the U.S. probation and parole system and push for fairer criminal justice policies.

Mill also holds a stake in sportswear retailer Lids and oversees his own label, Dream Chasers, which he launched in 2012.

Tickets for the December 5 event go on sale to the general public Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. ET via LiveNation.com.