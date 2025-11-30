Meek Mill Vows To Get Back At America Over His Prison Stay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill blasted the U.S. justice system in a fiery tweet, promising to repay the country “in a billion dollars” for years lost to prison.

Meek Mill unleashed an impassioned message on social media targeting the U.S. justice system and vowing financial retribution for the years he says were stolen from him due to poverty, violence and incarceration.

“Ima pay America back in a billion dollars for making me grow up around murder and poverty…I had weed on me and got found guilty for point a gun at a cop! Locking me in cells with random killers .. locking me 23/1 for riding a bike! Ima get back before I die I swear to god!” Meek Mill posted on X.

The Philadelphia rapper has long been vocal about his turbulent history with the criminal justice system. His tweet references a 2007 arrest involving gun and drug charges that led to a decade-long legal saga.

At just 19, Meek was convicted of carrying a firearm without a license and drug possession, resulting in an initial sentence of 11 to 23 months in county jail followed by years of probation. He was even ordered to take etiquette clase.

That probation would later become the center of national attention.

In 2017, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation, including popping a wheelie on a dirt bike in New York City, a move that prosecutors argued was reckless and violated the terms of his release.

The arrest for the wheelie, which was captured on video, drew widespread criticism and ignited a larger conversation about how the justice system disproportionately punishes Black men for minor infractions.

The judge in that case, Genece Brinkley, faced scrutiny for what many believed was excessive punishment. Brinkley had previously denied requests to end Meek’s probation early and was accused of having a personal vendetta against him.

After spending five months behind bars, Meek’s conviction was overturned in 2018 due to credibility issues with the arresting officer. The Pennsylvania Superior Court granted him a new trial, and the charges were later dropped.

That legal victory paved the way for Meek to co-found the Reform Alliance alongside Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and others, with a mission to overhaul probation and parole laws across the country.

Meek’s tweet reflects the weight of those years, lost time, missed opportunities and the trauma of incarceration. While his message was emotional, it was also a declaration of purpose.

He’s not just talking about revenge; he’s talking about redemption, on his own terms.