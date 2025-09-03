Meek Mill Welcomes IShowSpeed To Dreamchasers With $200K Chain

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill made headlines in Philadelphia after presenting IShowSpeed with a $200,000 diamond-encrusted chain, officially welcoming the streamer into the Dreamchasers fold during a live broadcast of Speed’s cross-country tour.

The Dreamchasers founder surprised the 20-year-old internet star with a custom piece featuring a dreamcatcher motif and over 100 carats of VVS diamonds.

The moment unfolded during IShowSpeed’s stop in Meek’s hometown, part of his ongoing “Speed Does America” livestream tour.

“IShowSpeed is officially part of Dreamchasers now,” Meek Mill said while handing over the chain during the livestream.

The chain presentation served as a symbolic handoff between generations. Meek, who rose to fame in the early 2010s, acknowledged the shift in influence from rap veterans to digital creators.

“If you under 21, we was the ones that’s out here rocking and rolling chasing dreams. We got to follow y’all now,” Meek said. “I dropped ‘I’ma Boss in 2012. How old was you?”

“I was seven,” IShowSpeed replied.

“I got to do my just due to get back to the young bulls,” Meek added. “I just got chased by three helicopters. 13 cop cars to get here. But we here, man.”

Meek’s gesture not only elevated IShowSpeed’s status in the music world but also emphasized the merging of online personalities with traditional rap circles.

The Philadelphia visit included stops at Pat’s King of Steaks, the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex and the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The tour is part of IShowSpeed’s marathon 35-day livestream, which began August 28 and spans 25 states with no scheduled breaks.

The trek includes stops in states such as California, Texas, Florida, Michigan and New York. Influencers like MrBeast have already teased appearances, with a potential collaboration hinted at during the North Carolina leg.

IShowSpeed’s tour continues through late September, marking his most ambitious streaming project to date.