Megan The Stallion Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Amid Emotional Hearing

Significant development in Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle as she is granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez in a pivotal court hearing marking a significant development in their ongoing legal battle.

On Thursday (January 9), the Houston rapper provided an emotional testimony via video, detailing the toll the 2020 shooting incident has taken on her mental health. “I want my restraining order because I haven’t been at peace since I [was] shot,” Megan stated, her voice heavy with emotion.

Megan Thee Stallion testified via video a few minutes ago in the restraining order hearing for Tory Lanez. She said she fears what could happen when he's released from prison.



“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time i won’t make it.” — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2025

Megan explained that she barely leaves home due to anxiety and harassment, often facing hecklers at her shows yelling “Free Tory” and other insensitive remarks. “I’m just a nervous wreck all the time,” she confessed. Her attorney, Mari Henderson, argued Megan deserved protection as the victim of a violent crime, while the judge cited “several uncontroverted facts” including Tory’s conviction for shooting Megan, as the basis for the restraining order.

Lanez’s lawyer, Michael Hayden, countered that the restraining order was an unfair “prior restraint” on free speech, asserting that Lanez has no intention of contacting Megan and “has no desire to communicate with the petitioner ever again.” Despite these claims, the court sided with Megan, issuing a restraining order that will remain in effect until January 2030. Tory who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence is ineligible for parole until September 2029.

This legal victory comes after a protracted battle between the two artists, marked by accusations of harassment and the spread of misinformation. Megan’s legal team has repeatedly alleged that Tory orchestrated campaigns of targeted attacks against her from behind bars. These efforts, they claim, involved bloggers, such as Milagro Gramz, with the main goal of spreading falsehoods causing “severe emotional distress” to the “Savage” rapper. Megan described these actions as “psychological warfare” adding, “Sometimes I wish Tory would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”