Megan Thee Stallion Attorney Slams Tory Lanez’s “Lies” With Brutal 31-Page Report

Megan Thee Stallion fired back at Tory Lanez and his legal team Tuesday (May 14) through a blistering 31-page rebuttal, dismantling what her attorneys called “false narratives” and “unsworn rumors presented as fact” surrounding his conviction for shooting her in 2020.

The detailed document, which includes a slideshow, directly challenges recent claims of “new evidence” that Lanez’s supporters argue could clear his name.

Megan’s legal team clarified that the so-called new Ring camera footage was already shown to jurors during the trial and does not support any claims of innocence.

“There is no new, Ring camera footage,” the report states. “The Ring camera footage was previously admitted as evidence during Lanez’s trial, it was played for the jury, and the footage captured the sound of 5 gunshots.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers have denounced claims of “new evidence” and created a 31-page slideshow debunking common lies regarding the Tory Lanez case. pic.twitter.com/XoHCjJccgq — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 22, 2025

Attorney Alex Spiro, who represents Megan, didn’t hold back.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial based on overwhelming evidence (which included his own admission of guilt), he and his team—surrounded by anyone willing to listen—have promoted any misleading narrative they can muster,” Spiro said.

He continued, “One by one, their deceptive statements fall apart, leaving only the stark reality: he was convicted based on overwhelming evidence, and those who attempt to re-traumatize the crime’s victim should be identified as foolish bullies.”

Among the key points in the report is DNA analysis from the firearm used in the shooting, which showed a 90% probability that the shooter was male—directly contradicting claims that only female DNA was found.

Megan The Stallion’s Legal Team Says Tory Lanez “Contradicting His Own Narrative”

The report also includes a text message from Lanez to Megan sent on July 12, 2020, at 8:59 p.m., in which he apologizes for shooting her.

It further notes that Lanez himself previously stated publicly that Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former friend and assistant, was not the shooter.

“Lanez is contradicting his own narrative,” the report says. “He previously – and publicly – confirmed that Kelsey Harris was not the shooter in an Instagram comment.”

The report clarified that the alleged new witness, Bradley James, was not present at the crime scene and has not made any public statements about the incident.

Megan also addressed the renewed speculation on social media earlier this week.

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!?” she wrote. |At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?”

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges related to the shooting and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.