Megan Thee Stallion slipped her phone past security at the 2025 Met Gala and broadcasted a cheeky behind-the-scenes look on Instagram she dubbed the “Hottie Cam.”

After a three-year break, the Texas rapper returned to the exclusive NYC event on Monday (May 5).

Megan captured moments with fellow stars, including Doechii and WNBA standout Angel Reese, while sampling dishes like “cornbread and caviar,” “white truffle lobster roll” and “vegan lox” from Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s curated menu.

“We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it [anyway],” Megan said with a laugh in the video. At one point, she leaned over to another guest and admitted, “I snuck my phone in.”

The footage showed Megan toasting at her table, zooming in on Ciara’s black-and-silver LaQuan Smith gown, hyping her up. She also complimented Lupita Nyong’o as “beautiful” and Serena Williams as “gorgeous.”

The Met Gala’s no-phone, no-social media policy—enforced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour—is meant to preserve the event’s exclusivity. Violating the rule can reportedly lead to being blacklisted from future galas.

Still, Megan captioned the video “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA,” giving her followers a rare peek into the tightly guarded fashion affair.

One user joked, “Here before Anna make you delete this,” while another cautioned she might get a “warning.”

Megan Thee Stallion Walks Carpet At 2025 Met Gala

Megan’s return to the Met Gala marked her third appearance and her first since 2022.

She arrived in a shimmering silver sequin gown by Michael Kors with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit, topped with a dramatic white fur coat that trailed behind her.

Megan Thee Stallion’s entrance is iconic do you hear her name being screamed …. The angles of her body in this beautiful Micheal Kors Dress, the body of this white Pimp Fur Coat, The Queen hair inspired Josephine Baker look, my god the face card



Megan this is Iconic 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/FFjhYq6JOS — Dreams🥥🏝️☀️ (@Stallioncowboy_) May 5, 2025

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated Black dandyism and menswear.