Megan Thee Stallion Hinted At Huge Relationship Move With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion hinted at a major milestone with Klay Thompson after posting house keys on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a digital breadcrumb that set the internet buzzing after she posted a set of house keys on Instagram, fueling speculation that she and Klay Thompson may have just bought a home together.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a carousel of images that included mirror selfies, her dog Foe, and cozy moments with the NBA guard. But it was the photo of keys resting against what appeared to be a new home backdrop that ignited a flood of congratulatory comments from celebrities and followers alike.

The couple made their relationship public in July 2025 during the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Since then, their connection has moved quickly.

Thompson, who joined the Dallas Mavericks this NBA season after a 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors, has been spotted frequently at Megan’s events.

She, in turn, has been seen courtside at several Mavericks games, supporting his move to Texas. The Instagram post sparked speculation that the pair may be taking a major step forward.

Megan recently released a single titled “Lover Girl,” which many believe was inspired by her relationship with Thompson. The timing of the song aligns with both her continued rise in Hip-Hop and Thompson’s transition to a new team.

Although neither Megan nor Thompson has confirmed the purchase, the social media post has generated considerable buzz about the couple’s future. With a combined net worth estimated at over $100 million, a shared real estate investment wouldn’t be out of reach.