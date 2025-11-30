Megan Thee Stallion Makes Eyes Pop By Flaunting Curves In Cardi B-Inspired TikTok Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion posted a TikTok set to Cardi B’s freestyle, reigniting speculation about a new collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads and stirred talk of another team-up with Cardi B after posting a TikTok video that highlighted her figure and featured a now-viral soundbite from Cardi’s freestyle.

The clip, filmed in a sleek room with green walls and mirrors, used Cardi’s audio from November 28, where she says, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / Dickin’ me down, spoilin’ me, drivin’ me crazy.”

Wearing a snug grey two-piece outfit, Megan showed off a sculpted silhouette. The cropped button-up top, complete with hook closures, hugged her chest and revealed her toned midsection and belly piercing.

The matching pants sat high on her hips and followed her curves like they were custom-made.

Her long waves and confident stance gave the look a bold finish. The video wasn’t just about fashion; it sparked talk across social media about whether the two rap stars are plotting another collaboration.

The audio Megan used came from Cardi, which has already made the rounds online. Megan’s choice to pair it with a sultry visual prompted viewers to speculate that a remix of her current single “Lover Girl” might be in the works.

“Lover Girl,” a romantic track tied to her public relationship with NBA player Klay Thompson, had already gained traction on TikTok before Cardi’s freestyle gave it a fresh boost.

The official music video, which features Megan dancing in lingerie on a martini glass pole and channeling Cupid-inspired visuals, helped push the song into the Top 40 and marked a return to the Hot 100 for rap after a brief lull.

The Cardi B clip only added fuel to the conversation. Their past collaborations, “WAP,” GloRilla’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” and 2023’s “Bongos,” have all performed well, and viewers are eager to see the duo reunite on a new track.

The chemistry between the two artists has proven successful before and the buzz around this TikTok has many hoping that a “Lover Girl” remix featuring Cardi could be next.