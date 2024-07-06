Megan Thee Stallion Prioritizes Mental Health Over Public Perception

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion has taken a crucial step back to safeguard her mental well-being amidst rising fame.

As the spotlight grew brighter, the Hip-Hop sensation realized the importance of setting personal boundaries to balance her public and private life.

“In my earlier come-up days, it was definitely easier to show up as myself because I really didn’t understand being famous,” Megan told L’Officiel USA. “I didn’t understand not giving all of yourself to everybody all the time. I didn’t understand boundaries. I didn’t have any boundaries. I was just living. And as I keep growing, I understand, Okay, y’all don’t need all of this all the time. I could still be me, but there does need to be a respect level that I have for myself.”

Facing the harsh realities of fame, the ‘Savage’ rapper has also been working on caring less about public opinion and more about self-acceptance.

“I don’t even want to care who hates me, really. What I should be focusing on is the love that I do receive,” she emphasized. “That’s what I’m trying to get better about now. Everything is not going to be great all the time. If I’m going to be here for the cheers, I got to be here for the boos.”

She realized juggling the desire to be liked by everyone was an impossible feat.

“You want to be well liked by everyone. You want to be the baddest, you want to be the best, but you want to do it the right way. I did have to learn that there is no right way. Whoever you are, be that,” Megan Thee Stallion reasoned.