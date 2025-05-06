Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Met Gala Rule With Forbidden Footage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion filmed and posted secret footage from inside the 2024 Met Gala, defying the event’s strict no-phone policy with a cheeky Instagram video.

Megan Thee Stallion defied the Met Gala’s long-standing no-phone rule by secretly recording and sharing behind-the-scenes footage from inside the exclusive event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The rapper posted a compilation video to Instagram on Monday night (May 5), giving her followers a rare peek into the famously private affair.

The clip opens with Megan seated at a table alongside rapper Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese, sampling hors d’oeuvres like cornbread and caviar, white truffle lobster rolls and vegan lox.

The video then shifts into a fast-paced highlight reel of the celebrities she encountered throughout the night, including Serena Williams, Cynthia Erivo and Tracee Ellis Ross.

At several points in the video, Megan can be heard acknowledging the rule-breaking, saying, “We’re not supposed to have our phones,” “I snuck my phone in” and “I’m not supposed to have this.”

Toward the end of the reel, she pans her camera to Ciara, asking the “Goodies” singer to show off her black-and-silver ensemble while zooming in on the gown’s details.

She captioned the post, “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA.”

The Met Gala enforces a strict no-social-media policy inside the venue to preserve the mystique of the annual fashion event. Despite that, Megan’s video quickly gained traction online, with many commenters applauding her for breaking the rules.

“Thank you for this forbidden footage sis,” one user wrote. Another added, “Typical Aquarius breaking all the rules.” A third joked, “Here before Anna make you delete this,” referencing Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour.