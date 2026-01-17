Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How She Built Her Amazing Gym Body

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about using gym workouts to release emotions and build her incredible physique.

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped some real talk about how she built her incredible gym body.

The Houston rapper’s fitness transformation didn’t happen overnight, and it definitely wasn’t just about looking good.

“My journey started because I wanted to release emotions,” Megan tells PEOPLE exclusively. “When I started going to the gym, it was definitely a mental thing for me.”

The three-time Grammy winner’s fitness journey began during some of her darkest moments, after she was shot by Tory Lanez and amid the ensuing drama with Milagro Gramz.

After dealing with trauma and depression, she found herself staying in bed with blackout curtains, avoiding sunlight completely.

“I didn’t want to get from under the covers,” she told Women’s Health in 2024. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun.”

But therapy and fitness became her lifeline. Now the results speak for themselves. Megan hits the gym four to five days a week with her trainers, doing everything from hip thrusts and goblet squats to weighted situps and lat pulldowns.

The physical transformation came with mental healing, too. Megan started cutting back on bread, red meat, and sugary drinks while drinking about a gallon of water daily.

“I didn’t really know too much about the nutrition side of it. But once I started figuring out, ‘Okay girl, if you really want to see some results, you need to be eating and drinking some protein,’ everything clicked,” Megan Thee Stallion told PEOPLE.

Her advice for anyone starting their own fitness journey? Do it for yourself, not for others’ approval.

“I don’t think you should be doing it for anybody else,” she says. “If your reason is because you’re having a bad day and you need to release that energy, that’s valid. I hope you’re doing it for you and not for anybody else to give you approval.”

The motivation has to come from within. “Once you really have a reason to want to be in there, that’s when it changes,” she said. “That’s when you start seeing results, because you’re passionate about it.”

Megan Thee Stallion recently dropped her protein drink, Megan’s Mango, in partnership with Dunkin.