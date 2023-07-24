Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music Is On The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Savage” hitmaker says she’s back in 😈 mode.

It has been a difficult few years for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston-bred recording artist lost her mother in 2019. Then she had to deal with getting shot in 2020 and the years-long legal process to convict Tory Lanez for the incident.

After a California jury found Lanez guilty of three felony charges in December 2022, Megan appears to be back to regularly making music. The 28-year-old rapper teased new tunes could be coming in the near future.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion shared a short video on her Instagram Story. The clip features the Roc Nation-backed performer sitting in what appears to be a home recording studio. She added the caption, “I’m back in that mode. It’s that time 😈.”

Megan The Stallion’s IG Story

Megan Thee Stallion has released two studio albums – 2020’s Good News and 2022’s Traumazine. The RIAA certified Good News as Platinum. Both projects peaked in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.

The self-described Hot Girl Coach also scored Billboard 200 Top 10 entries with EPs and mixtapes such as 2019’s Fever, 2020’s Suga, and 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties.

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart on two occasions. Her hit single “Savage” led the Hot 100 in 2020. She also teamed up with Cardi B for “WAP” which remained at No. 1 for four weeks.

Last year saw Megan collaborate with Dua Lipa (“Sweetest Pie”), Future (“Pressurelicious”), Key Glock (“Ungrateful”), and Latto (“Budget”) for Hot 100 entries. Solo records like “Megan’s Piano,” “Plan B,” and “Her” made it onto the chart as well.

Megan The Stallion returned to the stage over the last several weeks. Her set at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans caused some controversy. She will also perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in NYC later this year.