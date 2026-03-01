Method Man Says He’s “Not OK” Following Oliver ‘Power’ Grant’s Passing

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man broke his silence about losing Wu-Tang Clan executive producer Oliver ‘Power’ Grant, who died at age 52 this week.

The Hip-Hop legend posted emotional tributes on social media after the group’s official Instagram account confirmed Grant’s death. Method Man wrote “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! #pookie #power” before adding “Bruh I am not OK.”

Grant served as a founding member and executive producer on every Wu-Tang Clan album while building their business empire beyond music.

The visionary created the Wu Wear clothing line and helped transform the group from Staten Island rappers into a global brand.

Raekwon honored Grant’s memory by writing “POWER we been everywhere … now you everywhere! the most high is merciful love you.” GZA emphasized Grant’s essential role by stating, “We couldn’t have done it without him. Wu wouldn’t have come to fruition without Power.”

The YouTube tribute video explains how Grant “helped shape the Wu-Tang era in ways most fans never noticed” and details his behind-the-scenes contributions to Hip-Hop culture.

Grant appeared in films such as Belly (1998) and Black and White (1999), alongside his Wu-Tang colleagues.

Grant opened up about his business philosophy in a 2011 Complex interview, where he explained his approach to diversifying Wu-Tang’s output.

“Initially, when we started doing the music, my interests just came from trying to figure out a way to diversify what we was doing,” Grant said.

He described his creative control over Wu Wear, saying, “that was all me. I had a crew of people who worked with me and helped me achieve and do the things that I wanted to do.”

The executive producer emphasized that his vision came from knowing the group personally before their business partnership formed.

“At the end of the day, it was just something I made for us, for them to project to the people,” Grant explained.

Wu-Tang Clan received a nomination for the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.