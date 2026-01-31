Michael “5000” Watts Dies At 52 Due To Heart Complications

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael “5000” Watts, Swishahouse founder and Houston Hip-Hop pioneer, died Friday from heart complications after week-long hospital stay.

Michael “5000” Watts died Friday (January 30) at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

The Swishahouse Records founder was 52 years old.

Watts passed away from a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes that caused sudden cardiac death.

His family confirmed he died surrounded by loved ones on January 30, 2026.

The Houston Hip-Hop pioneer had been fighting serious health complications for over a week. His family first asked for prayers on January 28 when they revealed he was hospitalized with what they called “tremendous health issues.”

Watts underwent major medical procedures during his hospital stay, but unfortunately was it not enough to save his life.

The DJ built his reputation in Houston’s Homestead neighborhood back in the late 1980s.

He started spinning fast-paced mixtapes before learning the slower chopped and screwed technique that DJ Screw created.

That style change transformed Houston Hip-Hop forever. Watts took the chopped and screwed sound and made it his own, creating a whole new wave of music that put the city on the map.

In 1997, Paul Wall, Watts and OG Ron C launched Swishahouse Records.

The label became a powerhouse in Southern Hip-Hop, signing artists who would become household names nationwide.

Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Chamillionaire all got their big breaks through Swishahouse.

His “After Party” mixtapes remain important documents of the Southern rap canon. The Houston music community rallied around him during his final days.

Artists like Paul Wall and Slim Thug took to social media paying tribute to Watts.

Watts leaves behind his wife Tammy, five children and two grandchildren.

RIP.

The family released this statement:

It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael “5000” Watts. On January 30, 2026, Watts transitioned surrounded by loved ones. We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.

Mr. Watts developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes causing a sudden cardiac death. He leaves behind a wife, Tammy Watts, 5 beautiful kids and 2 loving grandkids. His legacy and career started at the age of 14 and he continued his success as a business owner, DJ, radio personality, Founder & Owner Of Swishahouse and pillar in the community.

A community event honoring his legacy will be announced in the coming days via Watts’ official social media pages.