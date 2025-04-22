Michael B. Jordan’s “Sinners” Gets Box Office Win & Support From Ben Stiller

Michael B. Jordan dominated the weekend box office as his blood-soaked period thriller Sinners clawed its way to a $61 million global debut.
The hit movie outpaced A Minecraft Movie and marked the strongest opening for an original film since 2019’s Us.
The R-rated horror flick, set in the 1930s Deep South, features Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who open a juke joint only to find their town overrun by vampires.
The film’s mix of Southern gothic and supernatural terror struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning a rare A grade from CinemaScore — a feat no horror film has achieved in over three decades, Warner Bros. confirmed.
Despite heavy competition from A Minecraft Movie, which had been expected to lead for a third straight weekend, Sinners surged ahead to claim the top spot.
Not everyone was impressed.
Actor Ben Stiller ripped Variety for panning the impressive box office numbers after the rag wrote: “‘Sinners’ has amassed $61 million in its global debut. It’s a great result for an original, R-rated horror film, yet the Warner Bros. release has a $90 million price tag before global marketing expenses, so profitability remains a ways away.”
Fans of Jordan, who has built a strong creative partnership with director Ryan Coogler through projects like Creed and Black Panther, praised Stiller for defending Jordan, who added another standout performance to his resume.
Sinners hit theaters worldwide on April 18 and is well on its way to profitability.