Michelle Obama Reveals Shocking Connection The Night Rob Reiner Was Murdered

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Barack and Michelle Obama reveal they had dinner plans with Rob Reiner the night he was murdered and Donald Trump is going to lose it.

Donald Trump will absolutely lose his mind when he learns Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had dinner plans with Rob and Michele Reiner the very night the couple was brutally murdered in their Los Angeles home.

The revelation came Monday night when Michelle appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and dropped the bombshell that she and Barack were supposed to meet with the Reiners on Sunday evening.

Hours earlier, the acclaimed director and his wife had been found dead with their throats slashed.

Trump’s head will explode over this connection.

He’s already shown his true colors by attacking the murdered filmmaker on Truth Social, claiming Reiner died because of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Now he’ll discover his biggest political enemies were close friends with the victim.

“We had been friends with them for many years,” Michelle told Kimmel, taking a clear shot at Trump’s disgusting comments about the murders. “We were supposed to get together Sunday night.”

President Donald Trump has a long history of attacking the Obamas, calling Michelle “nasty” during his 2024 campaign and spending years promoting racist birther conspiracies about Barack.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Trump’s image. While he was busy trashing a murder victim, the Obamas were mourning the loss of close friends.

Law enforcement sources confirm Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, was arrested Sunday night and booked on murder charges. He’s being held without bail as the case moves to the district attorney’s office.

Police say Nick was acting strangely at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party Saturday night, wearing inappropriate attire and appearing high. Nick has struggled with substance abuse for years and failed multiple rehab attempts.

Sources say his hotel room was found covered in blood after the murders.

Donald Trump doubled down on his vile remarks during a White House press conference on Monday, calling Reiner “a deranged person” and saying he was “very bad for our country.”