EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Dropped For Stiffing Lawyer In Megan Thee Stallion Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz was dropped by her attorney in a lawsuit brought by Megan Thee Stallion but is now represented by the same legal team as Tory Lanez.

Milagro Gramz lost her attorney in the middle of her legal fight with Megan Thee Stallion after her lawyer claimed she failed to pay and made his job impossible.

Despite the loss, Milagro Gramz is still backed by the same nonprofit defending Tory Lanez.

Attorney Michael A. Pancier filed a motion to withdraw as Gramz’s local counsel in her federal civil case, citing “irreconcilable differences” and unpaid legal fees that made his role “unreasonably difficult.”

The lawsuit, filed by Megan Thee Stallion in October 2024, accuses Milagro Gramz of defamation, cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and distributing deepfake pornography.

Megan’s lawsuit alleges Milagro Gramz spent years harassing her online, acting as a surrogate for Lanez, who was convicted in 2022 of shooting Megan and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The complaint claims Gramz spread false information about the case, including conspiracy theories and incorrect claims that the firearm used in the shooting had vanished from evidence.

Megan’s legal team is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages. The suit includes screenshots of Gramz’s social media posts as evidence.

Despite the legal shake-up, Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, is still represented by attorney Michael Hayden and the nonprofit law firm Unite the People, Inc.

That same firm also represents Tory Lanez, who is not a named defendant in the suit but has been pulled into the case through a court-ordered deposition.

Tory Lanez was ordered to testify in the case to determine whether he funded or directed Gramz’s alleged smear campaign.

During the deposition, Lanez reportedly disrupted proceedings, feigned confusion over simple words and made misogynistic remarks toward Megan’s attorney.

The deposition was cut short, and Megan’s lawyers have since asked the court to hold him in contempt and impose sanctions.

Unite the People has pushed back on the lawsuit, calling it an attack on Milagro Gramz’s First Amendment rights. The nonprofit said it plans to defend other influencers facing similar legal threats from Megan Thee Stallion.