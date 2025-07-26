Milagro Gramz Has 30 Days To Cough Up Thousands To Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz has 30 days to hand over $5,000 to Megan Thee Stallion after a federal judge ruled the blogger must reimburse the rapper’s legal team for work tied to a discovery dispute in their ongoing defamation case.

Megan’s attorneys had to spend time forcing Gramz to turn over access to her Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord and iMessage accounts. They argue that Gramz may have deleted or hidden messages relevant to the case and has failed to comply with discovery obligations.

Gramz has denied the allegations and has changed attorneys twice, following the withdrawal of her previous legal counsel due to unpaid fees.

The order requires Gramz to pay Megan’s attorneys for the time spent addressing these discovery issues.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2024, alleges that Gramz launched a targeted online campaign against the Grammy-winning rapper. Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges Gramz spread false claims about her involvement in the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting and shared manipulated videos without her consent.

Court documents claim Gramz circulated deepfake pornography, pushed conspiracy theories about missing evidence, and falsely accused Megan of lying under oath.

Megan’s legal team also alleges Gramz acted as a “puppet” for Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion claims the online attacks caused her emotional distress and damaged her public image, mainly as the falsehoods spread widely across social media.