Missy Elliott Settles Co-Writing Lawsuit

Missy Elliott resolved a years-long songwriting lawsuit with Terry Williams without paying damages, ending the dispute just before it reached a jury.

Missy Elliott quietly closed the chapter on a years-long legal fight over songwriting credits just days before the case was set to go before a jury.

The Hip-Hop icon reached a settlement with producer Terry Williams, who alleged he co-wrote multiple tracks on SISTA’s 1994 album 4 All the Sistas Around da World but was never credited or paid.

The lawsuit, filed in 2018, focused on Elliott’s early work with the R&B girl group before her breakout solo career.

Williams, a former Philadelphia studio owner, claimed he and Elliott collaborated on four songs from the project and sought royalties dating back nearly three decades.

He accused Elliott of cutting him out of the credits and financial compensation. Elliott has consistently denied the accusations.

In court documents, she stated that Williams “did not write a single lyric or in any manner contribute to any of the songs.”

The dispute was resolved without a trial and Elliott’s legal team emphasized that the outcome favored their client.

“No money was paid in connection with any of Terry Williams’ claims, the last remnants of which were dismissed,” her attorney told Billboard.