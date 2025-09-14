Mo’Nique Stands Firm Against “Sister” Tyler Perry & Oprah Winfrey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mo’Nique stood firm on her public feud with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry during a livestream, saying she won’t stop speaking out.

Mo’Nique doubled down on her ongoing rift with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey during a recent Instagram Live, making it clear she has no intention of walking away from a fight she believes is rooted in principle and decades of injustice.

“When people say, ‘Mo’Nique, when are you going to stop with Tyler and Oprah?’ I’m not. Just so we clear, I’m not,” she said during the livestream.

The Oscar-winning actress and stand-up veteran has long maintained that her career was derailed after she refused to promote the 2009 film “Precious” without additional compensation.

Despite winning an Academy Award for her role, Mo’Nique said she was labeled “difficult” and effectively blackballed in Hollywood.

During her livestream, Mo’Nique tied that treatment to a broader cultural pattern, saying, “That dates all the way back to slavery. ‘Just don’t say nothing. Just keep moving on.’ And that’s why we continue to be treated the way that we get treated.”

Mo’Nique insisted her stance isn’t about resentment but about integrity.

“Doesn’t mean I’m bitter, I’m angry and I am not bitter. And I love my brother and sister or my sister and sister, whatever day Tyler chooses, whichever way he goes, I love all of them. However, wrong is wrong and right is right. And until we start standing on what is right, we will continue to be treated wrong.”

The tension between Mo’Nique and Winfrey escalated in 2010 when the talk show host aired a segment featuring Mo’Nique’s estranged family members, including her brother, who admitted to sexually abusing her.

The decision to broadcast that interview added a deeply personal layer to their already strained professional relationship.

In 2022, 50 Cent stepped into the mix, publicly advocating for Mo’Nique and calling for both Perry and Winfrey to make amends. 50 Cent later shared that he had spoken directly with Perry about the situation.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire \@‌therealmoworldwide and he is happy I decided to work with her,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with Mo’Nique and has even brought her up for things Mo’Nique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now! She Back.”

Mo’Nique responded with gratitude and high praise for the rapper-turned-TV executive.

“I want to talk right to our baby, from one Black woman to that beautiful, pure-hearted Black man,” she said. “And let me be clear, I’m saying Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is of pure heart. So, when y’all get to talking about ‘Oh 50, you next,’ that’s a man, that’s a king. He’s of pure heart, baby, and he’s principled.”

Though she has since patched things up with Precious director Lee Daniels, Mo’Nique continues to press for accountability from Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, showing no signs of backing down more than a decade after the original fallout.