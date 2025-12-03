More Details Around POORSTACY Death Emerge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

POORSTACY confirmed dead at 26 after medical emergency at Boca Raton hotel where he stayed 10 days with woman and toddler before fatal incident.

POORSTACY was confirmed dead at 26 following a medical emergency at a Boca Raton hotel and now authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Hip-Hop artist’s passing.

The rapper, born Carlito Milfort Jr., was staying at the Boca by the Sea Hotel on Federal Highway when the incident occurred early Saturday morning on November 29. Police transported him to a local hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Boca Raton Police Department confirmed the death stemmed from an incident at 2899 N. Federal Highway. A hotel employee revealed POORSTACY had been staying at the property for approximately 10 days with a woman and a toddler before the fatal incident.

Authorities have not released the cause of death as the investigation remains active. No additional injuries were reported and POORSTACY was the only person hospitalized during the incident.

The Palm Beach County native gained recognition for his unique blend of emo rap, punk rock and alternative Hip-Hop. His music appeared on the Grammy-nominated Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, and he collaborated with notable artists, including Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Barker shared a tribute to POORSTACY on Instagram Stories on Saturday, following news of the artist’s death.

Fans have posted comments on Milfort’s recent Instagram account speculating about suicide, though police have not confirmed any details about the manner of death.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances. The hotel employee declined to provide additional details about the incident when contacted.