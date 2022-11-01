Morehouse Cancels Basketball Tournament Featuring Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta HBCU issues a statement about the called-off November 6 event.

It is still not clear what the future holds for Kanye “Ye” West’s Donda Academy.

Following Ye’s controversial comments about George Floyd and the Jewish community, Donda Academy announced the cancelation of the remainder of the academic year. Then hours later, the Christian private school backtracked on those plans.

The fallout from Kanye West’s antisemitic takes continues to affect Donda Academy and its students. This week, Morehouse College announced it will no longer host a November 6 basketball tournament featuring Donda Academy against The Skills Factory.

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” reads a statement from the Atlanta institution. “We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Morehouse College joins a list of other organizations to disinvite Donda Academy from a sporting event. Five major tournaments have reportedly dropped the Donda Doves since Ye’s highly-criticized outbursts that many critics deemed to be intolerant and inaccurate.

Please see here for a statement regarding the Nov. 6 basketball tournament. pic.twitter.com/j7hLokWj4H — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 31, 2022

Kanye “Ye” West Offers Apologies Then Walks Them Back

The 45-year-old Chicago native faced substantial backlash after tweeting that he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people. West then took part in several interviews where he doubled down on his controversial rhetoric.

Before catching heat from the Jewish community for his comments, Kanye West angered many members of the Black community. His decision to promote a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt came off to some people as a rebuke of the Black Lives Matter movement for social justice.

Plus, the Donda album creator falsely suggested unarmed African-American George Floyd died of a drug overdose in 2020. A jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the Floyd case.

Kanye West did offer an apology to the Floyd family before once again waging an internet war of words against the mother of George Floyd’s daughter. According to reports, Roxie Washington is in the process of suing West for $250 million. West also apologized to the Jewish community, but he then repeated his antisemitic conspiracy theories.