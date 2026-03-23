N3on Gets Swatted Again On Melrose Avenue In Los Angeles

N3on gets swatted again while streaming in Los Angeles, detained by police after a false 911 call claiming an active shooter situation on Melrose Avenue.

N3on got caught in the crosshairs of another swatting attack while streaming on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Kick streamer found himself on his knees with hands behind his head after someone made a false 911 call claiming there were individuals attempting to shoot up the area.

Deputies arrived and briefly detained N3on and his friend Benjy Chavez while they determined the call was a hoax.

N3on immediately recognized what was happening and stayed calm throughout the encounter. He confirmed to the camera crew that he knew he was being swatted, and the person filming also acknowledged the situation.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed that no arrests were made after deputies cleared the scene.

This marks the second time in recent months that the content creator has been targeted by swatting.

Back in October, a similar call came in while N3on was streaming 24/7 from his Los Angeles home.

That incident resulted in him getting banned from filming in the city during his 30-day streaming marathon. The ordeal forced him to pause his content creation temporarily.

Despite the previous ban and the ongoing harassment, N3on hasn’t backed away from his streaming lifestyle.

He’s continued to broadcast from Los Angeles and maintain his presence on the platform.

Swatting incidents targeting content creators have become increasingly common in recent years, with multiple streamers falling victim to the dangerous prank.