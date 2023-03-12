NBA Youngboy, Birdman Tap Clifton Bell For “Baller Blockin’ 2”; Director Lays Out Vision

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA Youngboy, Birdman, and Clifton Bell are teaming up for the sequel to “Baller Blockin’,” with Bell taking on the role of director for “Baller Blockin’ 2.” Read more!

Birdman and NBA Youngboy have announced more plans for the release of the sequel to the 2000 cult classic film “Baller Blockin’.”

The upcoming film, titled “Baller Blockin’ 2,” will once again be set in New Orleans’ Magnolia Projects and will depict the events of life in the area.

The movie’s release date has not yet been announced, but Birdman and NBA Youngboy first teased its arrival on their social media pages in October.

To ensure the success of “Baller Blockin’ 2,” Birdman and NBA Youngboy have brought on noted film and video director Clifton Bell to direct the film.

Bell is known for directing music videos for J. Cole, Rick Ross, Bobby Shmurda, Gucci Mane, and many others.

Bell’s goal is to surpass the original film’s classic status while still paying homage to the first movie.

He aims to deliver “an even grander cinematic masterpiece” that both fans of the original and new viewers will enjoy.

“Baller Blockin’ I’ has undoubtedly achieved classic status among many,” Bell said in a statement. “With ‘Baller Blockin’ 2’, I aim to deliver to fans of the original as well as fresh viewers alike, an even grander cinematic masterpiece.”

The original “Baller Blockin'” was a low-budget film that went straight-to-DVD and was released by Cash Money Records in 2000.

It starred several members of the record label, including Birdman, Lil Wayne, B.G. and Mannie Fresh, and featured a soundtrack by Cash Money’s top artists.

Despite its limited budget and production, the film developed a cult following among fans of the label and the New Orleans rap scene.

“Baller Blockin’ 2” promises to bring back the same energy and vibe that made the original film a classic.

With the addition of Clifton Bell as director and the involvement of NBA Youngboy, the sequel is poised to be even more successful than its predecessor.