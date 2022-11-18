NBA YoungBoy Claims He Can Outrap Jay-Z Amid NoCap Beef

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy mentioned Jay-Z’s name while scolding Atlantic Records/Never Broke Again artist NoCap on social media.

NBA YoungBoy suggested he can outrap Jay-Z in an Instagram Stories post.

The Baton Rouge-bred rapper made the claim while lashing out at NoCap, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again imprint.

“Jay-Z can’t out rap me boy,” NBA YoungBoy wrote. “This ain’t bout no music you just a scary b#### I wanted revenge on the labels n####. I’m holding over here you ain’t even got 300k for yo tax bill clown just protect yourself p####.”

He added, “You play industry chess but just don’t know this game ain’t got no loyalty. These rappers gone kill yo p#### ass.”

NBA YoungBoy unleashed several critical posts aimed at NoCap in an apparent dispute over money. NoCap fired back by airing out NBA YoungBoy’s lack of support on Instagram Stories.

“I never did u nun bad I screamed free you before and after every venue/club,” NoCap wrote. “I carried dis s### when u was gone. I stop f#####’ with n##### who would’ve did whatever to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass & let me kno what I owe u, I don’t recall u givin s###.”

He continued, “I took the blame for why we don’t do music [cause] I was tryna keep yo hater card clean but nah we really don’t do music … Bru told Atlantic he wanted money for the feature on Mr. Crawford. U never supported me u posted my s### once, I been [signed] to NBA for 3 years, but I’m raw so I kept dis s### goin on my own.”

NoCap released his Mr. Crawford album via Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records in April. NBA YoungBoy appeared on one song titled “Flags to the Sky.”