NBA YoungBoy Reclaims His Throne With $70M Tour Earnings

NBA YoungBoy’s *Make America Slime Again* Tour earned over $70 million, proving his commercial dominance after years of legal entanglements and house arrest.

NBA YoungBoy pulled off a massive win with his Make America Slime Again Tour raking in more than $70 million across 42 dates, placing him among the top 10 highest-grossing rap tours in U.S. history.

The Louisiana rapper returned to the stage after a five-year break from touring, and the numbers prove his draw hasn’t faded.

According to Touring Data, over half a million tickets were sold nationwide, with his September 1 show in Dallas pulling in a personal record crowd of 14,846 at the American Airlines Center.

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center hosted his highest-grossing night on September 27, where he brought in a staggering $1.9 million in one evening.

“The highest-grossing tour in the f***king country,” booking agent Andrew Leiber said in a celebratory video. “This man did it. Top 10.”

The tour’s success is especially notable considering YoungBoy spent much of 2024 and early 2025 dealing with legal hurdles.

He pleaded no contest to prescription fraud charges in Utah and was moved to a halfway house in Phoenix. His federal release date was pushed up from July to April 2025, giving him just enough time to launch the tour.

Despite the commercial triumph, the tour wasn’t without chaos.

Security issues disrupted several stops. His shows in Chicago and Atlanta were scrapped.and a Kansas City concert turned tense when a concertgoer attacked a venue worker.

His New Orleans homecoming was especially intense. The second night required 400 extra police officers after ticketless crowds tried to force their way in.

A fight broke out during the first show, and YoungBoy had to be escorted by police after being mobbed on Bourbon Street.

Still, the tour marked a major rebound for an artist who spent years under house arrest and federal monitoring.

His ability to immediately pull in tens of millions speaks to his staying power in Hip-Hop’s competitive landscape.

Seven shows remain, with the final concert set for November 12 in Seattle.