NBA YoungBoy Brings Out Sexyy Red In L.A.—Sparks Pregnancy Jokes

Sexyy Red lit up the Crypto.com Arena stage earlier this week during NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” stop in Los Angeles, then lit up Instagram with a post that had people doing double takes.
The St. Louis rapper joined YoungBoy for a surprise appearance during the second night of his sold-out LA shows, delivering crowd-favorite tracks like “Pound Town” and “F My Baby Daddy” to a packed house.
Thank you fa bringing me out Youngboy!! pic.twitter.com/O6wqCAECLK— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) September 11, 2025
But it was what happened after the show that had social media buzzing.
Red posted a series of photos with YoungBoy and added a caption that sent her followers into a frenzy: “Get me pregnant… who tf just said dat??”
The comment section lit up with jokes and warnings, referencing YoungBoy’s famously large family.
“aht aht you finna b the 12th bm,” one person wrote. Another added, “Don’t do it you gone be BM 35.” A third chimed in, “she serious that’s what make it funnier.”
YoungBoy, 25, has fathered at least 11 children with multiple women, a detail his followers never let him forget. But that didn’t stop Red from stirring the pot with her cheeky caption.
This tour marks a major return for YoungBoy, who is back on the road following his early release from federal prison in March.
He had been serving a 23-month sentence after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a case that stemmed from a 2020 arrest.
His legal troubles took a dramatic turn when former President Trump granted him a full pardon, ending his supervised release. Though his original release date was set for July, his legal team secured his freedom four months ahead of schedule.