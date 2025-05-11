Nelly & Ashanti Reality Show Coming To TV

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Nelly and Ashanti will share their journey into marriage and parenthood on Peacock’s “We Belong Together” premiering June 2025.

Nelly and Ashanti are bringing their real-life love story to the screen with a new reality series titled We Belong Together.

Their reality show is set to debut on Peacock in June 2025, chronicling their first year of marriage and life as new parents.

The docuseries will follow Nelly and Ashanti as they juggle married life, music careers and raising their newborn son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, born in July 2024.

Both serve as executive producers on the series, which aims to give viewers a personal look into their day-to-day lives and a long-awaited reunion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will feature eight 30-minute episodes. The couple’s relationship has spanned over two decades, beginning in 2003 after meeting at a Grammy Awards press event.

Their on-again, off-again romance lasted until 2013, followed by a 10-year break. They reconnected in 2021 during a Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule, where a hug between the two went viral.

Despite not speaking for nearly nine months after that moment, they eventually found their way back to each other.

By 2023, the pair had rekindled their relationship and quietly tied the knot in December in a private ceremony in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Nelly later revealed on the Bootleg Kev podcast that the decision to marry quickly was intentional because Ashanti was pregnant.

“I didn’t want her to have her child and not be married,” he said. “So, I was just like, ‘Yo, let’s stop playing. I don’t know what we’re waiting on.”

Ashanti announced her pregnancy and engagement in April 2024, calling the proposal “beautiful and intimate.”

Their son Kareem arrived just three months later. We Belong Together premieres on Peacock in June 2025.