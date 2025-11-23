Nelly Spanking Lawyer For $78K After Failed Lawsuit Brought By St. Lunatics Member

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly demands $78K from Ali’s lawyer after judge rules St. Lunatics lawsuit frivolous, turning tables on former bandmate’s failed legal gambit.

What started as a $50 million lawsuit against Nelly has now become a costly lesson in legal consequences for the attorney who pushed the case too far.

The St. Louis Hip-Hop icon is demanding $78,007 in legal fees from lawyer Precious Felder Gates, who represented former St. Lunatics member Ali in what a federal judge has branded a completely “frivolous” lawsuit over Country Grammar royalties.

The tables have turned dramatically since Ali first accused Nelly of cutting his old crew out of credits and payments from the 2000 debut album that launched the rapper to superstardom. What Ali’s legal team thought would be a payday has instead become a cautionary tale about the risks of pursuing weak cases against well-funded defendants.

Nelly’s legal team, led by veteran music industry litigator Kenneth Freundlich, meticulously documented their work defending against what they called a baseless attack. The $78,000 tab breaks down to 142 hours of work.

“I believe that $78,007.50 is a reasonable fee for the services rendered by me and my colleagues in defending the action after November 25, 2024,” Freundlich wrote in court filings.

The case began unraveling almost immediately after it was filed. Three of the four St. Lunatics members quickly distanced themselves from the lawsuit, saying they never authorized the legal action and didn’t want to sue their former bandmate.

That left Ali standing alone with a case that was already on shaky legal ground.

The lawsuit alleged that Nelly had “manipulated” his former crew members into believing they would receive proper credit and royalties for their contributions to Country Grammar, the album that spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 and spawned hits like “Country Grammar” and “E.I.”

But Nelly’s attorneys argued the claims were barred by the Copyright Act’s three-year statute of limitations, since the album was released in 2000 and the lawsuit wasn’t filed until 2024. Faced with this obvious legal hurdle, Ali dropped the case entirely in April.

However, Nelly’s legal team wasn’t content to simply walk away.

They pushed for sanctions against Felder Gates, arguing that the case “should never have been brought” and represented the kind of “vexatious” litigation that exploits the expense and hassle of defending against frivolous claims.

Felder Gates continues to defend her firm’s conduct, telling Billboard she “acted with honest conviction that our client’s claims merited judicial consideration.”

She argued that her team held “a reasonable and well-supported belief that viable arguments existed to [extend] the statute of limitations.”

But the judge wasn’t buying those arguments. His ruling sends a clear message to attorneys who might consider filing questionable lawsuits against major artists: there will be consequences for pursuing cases that lack merit.

Felder Gates will have the opportunity to argue for a lower fine before the judge settles on a final amount, but the court’s order means she will eventually have to pay Nelly some portion of his legal costs.