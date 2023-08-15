Nems Seeks “Dream” Collab With Eminem After Signing With Goliath

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New York’s Nems joined the roster of Goliath Records, which was founded by Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg.

Nems hopes to collaborate with Eminem after signing a deal with Goliath Records, the label founded by Slim Shady’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg. The New York-bred rapper discussed the possibility of working with Eminem during an appearance on the AllHipHop podcast.

“If Em gave me a verse, that would be next-level s###,” Nems told hosts Chuck Creekmur and DJ Thoro. “At this point, I don’t even know if he knows who I am. I would assume he did, but if he don’t, Em’s one of the biggest artists in the world. [A collaboration] would be a dream come true, but I try not [to expect anything]. At this point of me being in the game this long, it’s like I’ma just keep going with my head down. And if it happens, it happens. If not, so be it. If it’s supposed to happen, it’s gonna.”

Nems, who has become known for his comedic videos in recent years, will release his Goliath Records debut Rise of the Silverback on Friday (August 18). He wants the album to remind the world of his rap credentials.

“I got a lot of fans now that don’t even know I rap,” he said. “They think I’m a f###### comedian. That’s why I’m putting out so much content of me rapping to get them equipped. This is what I really do. That comedy s###, that was just me being a New Yorker and being able to adapt in any situation.”

Watch Nems on the AllHipHop podcast below.